CGEN (Compugen Ltd.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) closed at $0.88 up 15.70% from its previous closing price of $0.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1194 from its previous closing price. On the day, 845792 shares were traded. CGEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7836.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Compugen Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.20 and its Current Ratio is at 6.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 13, 2020, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on May 13, 2020, with a $19 target price.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CGEN has reached a high of $4.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9042, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5389.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CGEN has traded an average of 862.15K shares per day and 645.78k over the past ten days. A total of 86.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.78M. Insiders hold about 12.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CGEN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.83M with a Short Ratio of 2.60M, compared to 2.12M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.26% and a Short% of Float of 3.80%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.38 and -$0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.41. EPS for the following year is -$0.47, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.42 and -$0.52.