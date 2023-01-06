Considering Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $3.88 in the prior trading day, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR) closed at $4.10, up 5.67%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1010300 shares were traded. BBAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8500.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BBAR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Banco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBAR has reached a high of $4.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1306, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9853.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 579.87K shares per day over the past 3-months and 901.86k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 204.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.24M. Insiders hold about 76.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BBAR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 890.35k with a Short Ratio of 0.85M, compared to 848.55k on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BBAR’s forward annual dividend rate was 22.03, compared to 0.04 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 567.89%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.44%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for BBAR, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 03, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 20, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 21, 2009 when the company split stock in a 1138:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.81 and $1.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.81. EPS for the following year is $1.84, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.84 and $1.84.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $224.37M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $224.37M to a low estimate of $224.37M. As of the current estimate, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A.’s year-ago sales were $1.07B, an estimated decrease of -79.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $243.43M, a decrease of -42.40% over than the figure of -$79.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $243.43M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $243.43M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $870.72M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.65B, up 9.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.59B and the low estimate is $2.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 39.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.