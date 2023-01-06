DISH (DISH Network Corporation): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) closed at $15.02 in the last session, up 1.35% from day before closing price of $14.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3274716 shares were traded. DISH stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.43.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DISH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Pivotal Research Group on August 04, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $36 from $40 previously.

On May 31, 2022, Truist Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $25 to $60.

Credit Suisse Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on May 09, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $45.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 06 when DEFRANCO JAMES bought 110,000 shares for $16.73 per share. The transaction valued at 1,840,300 led to the insider holds 131,327 shares of the business.

DEFRANCO JAMES bought 144,328 shares of DISH for $2,571,925 on Aug 22. The Director now owns 1,050,000 shares after completing the transaction at $17.82 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, DEFRANCO JAMES, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 191,735 shares for $18.12 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,473,809 and bolstered with 905,672 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, DISH’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DISH has reached a high of $37.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.30.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DISH traded on average about 4.61M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.86M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 530.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 251.08M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.90% stake in the company. Shares short for DISH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 29.86M with a Short Ratio of 28.15M, compared to 29.21M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.63% and a Short% of Float of 14.07%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for DISH, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 27, 2012 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 11, 2012. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 22, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.74 and a low estimate of $0.34, while EPS last year was $0.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.65 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.94 and $1.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.5. EPS for the following year is $1.3, with 15 analysts recommending between $2.41 and -$1.29.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $4.15B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.2B to a low estimate of $4.1B. As of the current estimate, DISH Network Corporation’s year-ago sales were $4.45B, an estimated decrease of -6.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.14B, a decrease of -6.80% less than the figure of -$6.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.34B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.04B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DISH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.88B, down -5.80% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.12B and the low estimate is $15.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.