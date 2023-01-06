GFI (Gold Fields Limited) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Gold Fields Limited’s stock clocked out at $11.50, down -0.61% from its previous closing price of $11.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4790472 shares were traded. GFI stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.12.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GFI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on March 17, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $15.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Gold’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GFI has reached a high of $17.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.31.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GFI traded 10.78M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.22M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 890.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 856.17M. Shares short for GFI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 56.37M with a Short Ratio of 6.01M, compared to 47.46M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.33, GFI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.34. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.83%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.12%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.03. The current Payout Ratio is 14.40% for GFI, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 28, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 14, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 20, 2013 when the company split stock in a 1161:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.