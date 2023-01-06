Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) was $16.44 for the day, down -1.56% from the previous closing price of $16.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 625553 shares were traded. GDOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.04.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GDOT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 15, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $31 to $25.

BTIG Research reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on January 26, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $72 to $46.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when JACOBS WILLIAM I sold 500 shares for $22.48 per share. The transaction valued at 11,240 led to the insider holds 70,055 shares of the business.

JACOBS WILLIAM I sold 500 shares of GDOT for $12,440 on Jul 15. The Director now owns 70,555 shares after completing the transaction at $24.88 per share. On Jun 15, another insider, JACOBS WILLIAM I, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 500 shares for $25.16 each. As a result, the insider received 12,580 and left with 71,055 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Green’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GDOT has reached a high of $38.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.93.

Shares Statistics:

GDOT traded an average of 496.80K shares per day over the past three months and 406.07k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 53.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.01M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.40% stake in the company. Shares short for GDOT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.29M with a Short Ratio of 2.42M, compared to 2.72M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.27% and a Short% of Float of 5.74%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.49 and $2.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.45. EPS for the following year is $2.62, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.92 and $2.4.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $336.59M to a low estimate of $311.4M. As of the current estimate, Green Dot Corporation’s year-ago sales were $304.83M, an estimated increase of 7.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $331.12M, an increase of 3.10% less than the figure of $7.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $338.91M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $317.6M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GDOT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.39B, up 1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.49B and the low estimate is $1.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.