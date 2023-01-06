How is Playtika Holding Corp.’s (NASDAQ: PLTK) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) closed at $9.17 in the last session, down -0.33% from day before closing price of $9.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 955290 shares were traded. PLTK stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.04.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PLTK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 28, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $20 to $12.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when Gross Dana Rebecca sold 15,262 shares for $8.58 per share. The transaction valued at 130,948 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Playtika Holding UK II Ltd sold 27,943,938 shares of PLTK for $323,590,802 on Oct 10. The 10% Owner now owns 184,260,997 shares after completing the transaction at $11.58 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Playtika’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLTK has reached a high of $21.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.37.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PLTK traded on average about 1.38M shares per day over the past 3-months and 955.41k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 412.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.98M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PLTK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.02M with a Short Ratio of 4.24M, compared to 8.29M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.61% and a Short% of Float of 39.42%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.78 and $0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.65. EPS for the following year is $0.82, with 13 analysts recommending between $1 and $0.66.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLTK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.58B, up 1.60% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.85B and the low estimate is $2.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.