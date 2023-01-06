I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI).

The price of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ: FTAI) closed at $19.00 in the last session, up 0.48% from day before closing price of $18.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 734847 shares were traded. FTAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.65.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FTAI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 79.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 79.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on September 06, 2022, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $29.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 09 when Adams Joseph P. Jr. bought 25,000 shares for $18.00 per share. The transaction valued at 450,000 led to the insider holds 187,616 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 73.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FTAI has reached a high of $25.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.46.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FTAI traded on average about 1.18M shares per day over the past 3-months and 875.67k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 99.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 98.53M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.50% stake in the company. Shares short for FTAI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.09M with a Short Ratio of 4.72M, compared to 4.87M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.12% and a Short% of Float of 5.93%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for FTAI is 1.20, which was 1.32 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.98%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.32.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.68 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.47, with high estimates of $0.73 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.98 and -$1.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.03. EPS for the following year is $2.51, with 5 analysts recommending between $3.95 and $1.5.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $126.14M. It ranges from a high estimate of $135M to a low estimate of $117.21M. As of the current estimate, FTAI Aviation Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $145.78M, an estimated decrease of -13.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $133.7M, a decrease of -19.20% less than the figure of -$13.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $141M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $123.38M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FTAI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $602.22M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $456.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $547.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $455.8M, up 20.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $571.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $609M and the low estimate is $516.83M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.