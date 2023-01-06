I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT).

After finishing at $5.67 in the prior trading day, GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GCT) closed at $6.36, up 12.17%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 554270 shares were traded. GCT stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.75.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GCT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Aegis Capital on October 03, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $26.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, GigaCloud’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 374.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GCT has reached a high of $62.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.17.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 816.99K shares per day over the past 3-months and 74.35k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 40.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.50M. Insiders hold about 28.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.60% stake in the company. Shares short for GCT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 324.93k with a Short Ratio of 0.36M, compared to 170.23k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.80% and a Short% of Float of 2.48%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.13 and $0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.13. EPS for the following year is $0.73, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.73 and $0.73.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $533.39M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $533.39M and the low estimate is $533.39M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.