I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC).

The price of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) closed at $33.76 in the last session, up 3.30% from day before closing price of $32.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4549089 shares were traded. HSBC stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.36.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HSBC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, HSBC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HSBC has reached a high of $38.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.80.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HSBC traded on average about 2.70M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.92M shares per day over the past 10 days. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.40% stake in the company. Shares short for HSBC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.36M with a Short Ratio of 10.13M, compared to 9.21M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HSBC is 1.35, which was 0.22 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.67%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.25%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for HSBC, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 28, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 17, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 06, 1999 when the company split stock in a 6:1 ratio.

