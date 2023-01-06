I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL).

The price of United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) closed at $41.24 in the last session, up 3.83% from day before closing price of $39.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8282018 shares were traded. UAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.43.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UAL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 06, 2022, Argus Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $52.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on December 05, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $67.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when KENNEDY JAMES A C bought 3,000 shares for $39.06 per share. The transaction valued at 117,195 led to the insider holds 19,596 shares of the business.

KENNEDY JAMES A C bought 2,000 shares of UAL for $79,440 on Dec 14. The Director now owns 16,596 shares after completing the transaction at $39.72 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, SHAPIRO EDWARD, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $39.79 each. As a result, the insider paid 994,725 and bolstered with 175,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UAL has reached a high of $53.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.64.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UAL traded on average about 8.34M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.8M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 326.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 325.89M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.70% stake in the company. Shares short for UAL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 15.45M with a Short Ratio of 15.27M, compared to 15.2M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.72% and a Short% of Float of 5.29%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.25 and a low estimate of $2.04, while EPS last year was -$1.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of $0.95 and low estimates of -$0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.33 and $2.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.18. EPS for the following year is $5.78, with 15 analysts recommending between $8.53 and $2.68.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $12.26B. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.34B to a low estimate of $12.12B. As of the current estimate, United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.19B, an estimated increase of 49.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.21B, an increase of 45.90% less than the figure of $49.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.42B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.93B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $44.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $44.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $44.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.63B, up 81.90% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $50.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $54.69B and the low estimate is $42.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.