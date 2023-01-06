In spite of biote Corp.’s (NASDAQ:BTMD) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, biote Corp. (NASDAQ: BTMD) closed at $3.22 up 2.55% from its previous closing price of $3.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1487026 shares were traded. BTMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.4600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8400.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of biote Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on June 24, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

On June 23, 2022, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, biote’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BTMD has reached a high of $10.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0712, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.5678.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BTMD has traded an average of 24.18K shares per day and 24.82k over the past ten days. A total of 39.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.64M. Insiders hold about 23.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BTMD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 70.13k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 116.65k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.99 and $1.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.06. EPS for the following year is $0.53, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.58 and $0.48.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $186.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $193.75M and the low estimate is $182M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.