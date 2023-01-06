In spite of MongoDB Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MDB) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) closed at $172.18 down -8.03% from its previous closing price of $187.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$15.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2259615 shares were traded. MDB stock price reached its highest trading level at $185.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $170.52.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of MongoDB Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on December 15, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $240.

On December 07, 2022, JMP Securities Upgraded its rating to Mkt Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $215.

Credit Suisse reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on December 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $400 to $305.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when Pech Cedric sold 328 shares for $199.31 per share. The transaction valued at 65,374 led to the insider holds 33,829 shares of the business.

Bull Thomas sold 399 shares of MDB for $79,525 on Jan 03. The Principal Accounting Officer now owns 16,203 shares after completing the transaction at $199.31 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, Ittycheria Dev, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 39,382 shares for $199.96 each. As a result, the insider received 7,874,776 and left with 190,264 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MDB has reached a high of $471.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $135.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 175.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 267.05.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MDB has traded an average of 2.13M shares per day and 1.28M over the past ten days. A total of 68.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.20M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MDB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.83M with a Short Ratio of 4.76M, compared to 4.12M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.58% and a Short% of Float of 6.49%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 19 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.19 and -$0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.31. EPS for the following year is $0.12, with 22 analysts recommending between $0.67 and -$0.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MDB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $873.78M, up 38.30% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.66B and the low estimate is $1.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.