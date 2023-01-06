In spite of Seagen Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SGEN) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Seagen Inc.’s stock clocked out at $135.90, up 0.74% from its previous closing price of $134.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1084372 shares were traded. SGEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $136.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $132.82.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SGEN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on November 21, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $135.

On October 11, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $177 to $178.

On June 29, 2022, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $220.Raymond James initiated its Outperform rating on June 29, 2022, with a $220 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 when ROMP CHARLES R sold 1,129 shares for $127.63 per share. The transaction valued at 144,094 led to the insider holds 58,475 shares of the business.

DANSEY ROGER D sold 10,000 shares of SGEN for $1,350,000 on Dec 14. The President, Research and Develo now owns 97,539 shares after completing the transaction at $135.00 per share. On Nov 17, another insider, LIU JEAN I, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 8,333 shares for $131.05 each. As a result, the insider received 1,092,056 and left with 85,691 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SGEN has reached a high of $183.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $105.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 127.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 145.11.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SGEN traded 926.01K shares on average per day over the past three months and 711.8k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 184.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 183.63M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SGEN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2M with a Short Ratio of 2.71M, compared to 2.38M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.09% and a Short% of Float of 1.47%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 17 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.79 and a low estimate of -$1.33, while EPS last year was -$0.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.74, with high estimates of -$0.46 and low estimates of -$0.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.08 and -$3.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.47. EPS for the following year is -$1.6, with 22 analysts recommending between $0.98 and -$3.18.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 17 analysts expect revenue to total $466M. It ranges from a high estimate of $504.3M to a low estimate of $417.62M. As of the current estimate, Seagen Inc.’s year-ago sales were $429.85M, an estimated increase of 8.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $500.21M, an increase of 24.20% over than the figure of $8.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $521.32M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $472.7M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SGEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.57B, up 17.20% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.98B and the low estimate is $2.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.