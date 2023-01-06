In spite of Virios Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VIRI) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRI) closed at $0.28 up 10.93% from its previous closing price of $0.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0271 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2710967 shares were traded. VIRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3299 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2505.

For a deeper understanding of Virios Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.60 and its Current Ratio is at 6.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when Whitley Richard James sold 1,800 shares for $0.26 per share. The transaction valued at 466 led to the insider holds 700 shares of the business.

Duncan Gregory Scott bought 7,500 shares of VIRI for $33,900 on May 23. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 32,461 shares after completing the transaction at $4.52 per share. On May 23, another insider, Walsh Angela, who serves as the SVP OF FINANCE of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $4.58 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,150 and bolstered with 3,000 shares of the company.

Over the past 52 weeks, VIRI has reached a high of $9.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2847, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4343.

For the past three months, VIRI has traded an average of 273.49K shares per day and 219.82k over the past ten days. A total of 18.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.40M. Insiders hold about 5.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.00% stake in the company. Shares short for VIRI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 432.57k with a Short Ratio of 0.36M, compared to 63.54k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.36% and a Short% of Float of 2.60%.

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.46 and a low estimate of -$0.52, while EPS last year was -$0.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.49, with high estimates of -$0.48 and low estimates of -$0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.86 and -$1.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.9. EPS for the following year is -$1.72, with 2 analysts recommending between -$1.51 and -$1.94.