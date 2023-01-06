In the case of Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM), what’s next?

The closing price of Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) was $51.21 for the day, down -0.58% from the previous closing price of $51.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7034584 shares were traded. NEM stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.02.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NEM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on September 12, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $53.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when Atkinson Robert D sold 3,000 shares for $48.23 per share. The transaction valued at 144,690 led to the insider holds 33,947 shares of the business.

Palmer Thomas Ronald sold 11,000 shares of NEM for $530,530 on Jan 03. The President & CEO now owns 199,949 shares after completing the transaction at $48.23 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Atkinson Robert D, who serves as the EVP & COO of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $48.42 each. As a result, the insider received 145,260 and left with 36,947 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Newmont’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 42.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NEM has reached a high of $86.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.85.

Shares Statistics:

NEM traded an average of 7.65M shares per day over the past three months and 6.12M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 794.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 792.44M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NEM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.74M with a Short Ratio of 11.69M, compared to 15.94M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.61% and a Short% of Float of 1.82%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.75, NEM has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.15%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.96. The current Payout Ratio is 174.20% for NEM, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 28, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 06, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 21, 1994 when the company split stock in a 5:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.85 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.98, with high estimates of $1.35 and low estimates of $0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.75 and $2.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.97. EPS for the following year is $2.98, with 12 analysts recommending between $4.03 and $1.59.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NEM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.55B, up 7.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.02B and the low estimate is $15.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.