In What Direction Will Brunswick Corporation’s (NYSE:BC) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) was $75.21 for the day, up 0.64% from the previous closing price of $74.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 588052 shares were traded. BC stock price reached its highest trading level at $75.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $72.80.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, DA Davidson on November 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $82 from $90 previously.

On August 09, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $90 to $110.

On July 13, 2022, MKM Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $96.MKM Partners initiated its Buy rating on July 13, 2022, with a $96 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 01 when SINGER DAVID V sold 180 shares for $80.69 per share. The transaction valued at 14,524 led to the insider holds 19,329 shares of the business.

COOPER NANCY E sold 346 shares of BC for $27,919 on Aug 01. The Director now owns 18,159 shares after completing the transaction at $80.69 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, ALTMAN RANDALL S, who serves as the Vice President and Controller of the company, sold 2,040 shares for $85.86 each. As a result, the insider received 175,154 and left with 18,797 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Brunswick’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BC has reached a high of $103.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 72.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 73.72.

Shares Statistics:

BC traded an average of 606.04K shares per day over the past three months and 418.62k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 74.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.61M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.72M with a Short Ratio of 3.48M, compared to 4.09M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.00% and a Short% of Float of 5.03%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.02, BC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.46. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.46. The current Payout Ratio is 17.00% for BC, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 21, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 15, 2005 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.36 and a low estimate of $1.88, while EPS last year was $1.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.76, with high estimates of $2.85 and low estimates of $2.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.4 and $9.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.15. EPS for the following year is $10.93, with 15 analysts recommending between $11.99 and $9.74.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.75B to a low estimate of $1.63B. As of the current estimate, Brunswick Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.43B, an estimated increase of 18.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.8B, an increase of 9.90% less than the figure of $18.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.83B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.74B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.85B, up 19.30% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.66B and the low estimate is $6.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.