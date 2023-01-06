In What Direction Will FinVolution Group’s (NYSE:FINV) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of FinVolution Group (NYSE: FINV) was $5.44 for the day, up 1.87% from the previous closing price of $5.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1699270 shares were traded. FINV stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.23.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FINV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 58.71. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 01, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $3.27 to $5.33.

UBS Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on December 20, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $5.60.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, FinVolution’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 39.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FINV has reached a high of $5.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.42.

Shares Statistics:

FINV traded an average of 860.01K shares per day over the past three months and 1.04M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 282.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 129.39M. Insiders hold about 23.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.20% stake in the company. Shares short for FINV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.4M with a Short Ratio of 2.91M, compared to 1.43M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.11, FINV has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 20.79%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.58%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.14 and $1.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.12. EPS for the following year is $1.31, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.35 and $1.28.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FINV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.39B, up 7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.94B and the low estimate is $1.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.