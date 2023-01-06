In What Direction Will Magic Empire Global Limited’s (NASDAQ:MEGL) Stock Goes From Here?

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ: MEGL) closed the day trading at $2.30 up 75.57% from the previous closing price of $1.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.9900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 25173185 shares were traded. MEGL stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5100.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MEGL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 460.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Magic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 230.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 20.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MEGL has reached a high of $249.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0919, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.2351.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MEGL traded about 415.12K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MEGL traded about 209.47k shares per day. A total of 20.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.40M. Insiders hold about 63.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.50% stake in the company. Shares short for MEGL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 138.93k with a Short Ratio of 0.02M, compared to 71.59k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.69% and a Short% of Float of 1.88%.