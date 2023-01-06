Invest in Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $54.76 in the prior trading day, Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE: FOUR) closed at $53.59, down -2.14%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 993243 shares were traded. FOUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $56.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.25.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FOUR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 42.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 14, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $60.

On May 18, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $55.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on May 18, 2022, with a $55 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Disman Nancy sold 1,500 shares for $52.81 per share. The transaction valued at 79,215 led to the insider holds 342,818 shares of the business.

Goldsmith-Grover Sarah sold 1,200 shares of FOUR for $62,472 on Dec 15. The Director now owns 6,720 shares after completing the transaction at $52.06 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, Goldsmith-Grover Sarah, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 480 shares for $46.70 each. As a result, the insider received 22,416 and left with 7,920 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Shift4’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 136.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FOUR has reached a high of $66.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.27.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.08M shares per day over the past 3-months and 850.01k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 82.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.72M. Shares short for FOUR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.88M with a Short Ratio of 10.77M, compared to 10.32M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.88% and a Short% of Float of 28.05%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.51 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.46 and $1.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.3. EPS for the following year is $1.95, with 13 analysts recommending between $2.56 and $1.43.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FOUR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.37B, up 46.90% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.16B and the low estimate is $2.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 35.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.