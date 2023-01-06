Investing in Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s stock clocked out at $47.01, down -0.76% from its previous closing price of $47.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 584992 shares were traded. BPMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.15.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BPMC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.80 and its Current Ratio is at 7.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 14, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $60.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when Albers Jeffrey W. sold 20,000 shares for $50.09 per share. The transaction valued at 1,001,800 led to the insider holds 183,243 shares of the business.

Haviland Kate bought 1,100 shares of BPMC for $48,378 on Nov 03. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 92,281 shares after completing the transaction at $43.98 per share. On Nov 03, another insider, Rossi Christina, who serves as the CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of the company, sold 533 shares for $45.24 each. As a result, the insider received 24,113 and left with 43,435 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BPMC has reached a high of $103.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.20.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BPMC traded 692.32K shares on average per day over the past three months and 449.34k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 59.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.45M. Shares short for BPMC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.09M with a Short Ratio of 4.27M, compared to 4.41M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.84% and a Short% of Float of 6.88%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$2.22 and a low estimate of -$2.66, while EPS last year was -$2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.46, with high estimates of -$2.1 and low estimates of -$2.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$8.52 and -$10.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$9.35. EPS for the following year is -$8.37, with 17 analysts recommending between -$6.55 and -$10.44.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 15 analysts expect revenue to total $43.37M. It ranges from a high estimate of $57.1M to a low estimate of $38.07M. As of the current estimate, Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s year-ago sales were $42.47M, an estimated increase of 2.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $47.42M, a decrease of -55.70% less than the figure of $2.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $54.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $40.94M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BPMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $205.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $173.55M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $191.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $180.08M, up 6.10% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $298.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $524.2M and the low estimate is $203.34M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 56.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.