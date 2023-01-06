Investing in Regis Corporation (RGS) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) closed at $1.56 up 13.04% from its previous closing price of $1.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 997521 shares were traded. RGS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6050 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3500.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Regis Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 22, 2021, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $10.

Loop Capital Downgraded its Buy to Hold on October 22, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $15 to $7.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RGS has reached a high of $2.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2500, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1840.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RGS has traded an average of 241.69K shares per day and 347.27k over the past ten days. A total of 46.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.85M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RGS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.76M with a Short Ratio of 3.52M, compared to 4.33M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.46% and a Short% of Float of 10.54%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RGS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $295M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $295M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $295M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $275.97M, up 6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $376.78M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $376.78M and the low estimate is $376.78M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.