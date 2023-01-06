Investing in Stellantis N.V. (STLA) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Stellantis N.V.’s stock clocked out at $15.17, up 0.73% from its previous closing price of $15.06. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4697263 shares were traded. STLA stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.05.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of STLA’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Stellantis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STLA has reached a high of $21.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.94.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that STLA traded 6.11M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.74M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 3.13B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.16B. Insiders hold about 24.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.45% stake in the company. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.74% and a Short% of Float of 0.87%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $4.06, with 16 analysts recommending between $4.79 and $2.59.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $34.7B. It ranges from a high estimate of $35.3B to a low estimate of $33.64B. As of the current estimate, Stellantis N.V.’s year-ago sales were $33.63B, an estimated increase of 3.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $37B, an increase of 79.90% over than the figure of $3.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $35.98B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $34.28B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STLA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $125.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $72.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $102.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $122.74B, down -16.20% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $180.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $186.69B and the low estimate is $170.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 75.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.