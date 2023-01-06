Investing in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s stock clocked out at $54.66, up 0.09% from its previous closing price of $54.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 891820 shares were traded. SMG stock price reached its highest trading level at $55.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.91.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SMG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 20.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 19.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 22, 2022, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $125 to $92.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on June 22, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $115 to $85.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 29 when Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 91,706 shares for $53.57 per share. The transaction valued at 4,912,562 led to the insider holds 14,114,775 shares of the business.

Evans David C sold 1,659 shares of SMG for $89,067 on Nov 29. The EVP and Interim CFO now owns 23,694 shares after completing the transaction at $53.69 per share. On Nov 28, another insider, Hagedorn Partnership, L.P., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 65,742 shares for $53.69 each. As a result, the insider received 3,529,688 and left with 14,206,481 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 20.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMG has reached a high of $167.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 75.26.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SMG traded 958.83K shares on average per day over the past three months and 816.84k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 55.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.18M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SMG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.49M with a Short Ratio of 3.30M, compared to 2.49M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.31% and a Short% of Float of 8.59%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.40, SMG has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.64. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.59%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.18.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.97 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.89 and a low estimate of -$2.11, while EPS last year was -$0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.07, with high estimates of -$0.41 and low estimates of -$1.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.26 and $4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.15. EPS for the following year is $4.17, with 11 analysts recommending between $4.65 and $2.75.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $519.87M. It ranges from a high estimate of $639.37M to a low estimate of $433.3M. As of the current estimate, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s year-ago sales were $737.8M, an estimated decrease of -29.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.92B, down -19.80% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.22B and the low estimate is $3.94B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.