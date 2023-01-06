Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) was $40.12 for the day, up 2.22% from the previous closing price of $39.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1852894 shares were traded. IONS stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.92.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IONS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 48.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.50 and its Current Ratio is at 7.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on December 21, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $40 from $56 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 when Swayze Eric sold 460 shares for $44.55 per share. The transaction valued at 20,493 led to the insider holds 19,892 shares of the business.

KLEIN JOSEPH III sold 1,333 shares of IONS for $50,977 on Jul 15. The Director now owns 18,791 shares after completing the transaction at $38.24 per share. On Apr 21, another insider, Swayze Eric, who serves as the EVP Research of the company, sold 378 shares for $44.15 each. As a result, the insider received 16,689 and left with 20,353 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ionis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 691.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IONS has reached a high of $48.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.46.

Shares Statistics:

IONS traded an average of 1.03M shares per day over the past three months and 1.04M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 141.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 141.26M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.70% stake in the company. Shares short for IONS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7M with a Short Ratio of 7.29M, compared to 6.8M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.93% and a Short% of Float of 5.84%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.51 and a low estimate of -$0.94, while EPS last year was -$0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.78, with high estimates of -$0.27 and low estimates of -$1.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.14 and -$3.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.7. EPS for the following year is -$2.93, with 18 analysts recommending between -$1.71 and -$5.69.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 15 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $169M to a low estimate of $95.14M. As of the current estimate, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $133M, an estimated increase of 8.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $166.51M, a decrease of -62.20% less than the figure of $8.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $203.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $133M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IONS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $636.73M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $560.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $594.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $810M, down -26.60% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $626.07M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $871.28M and the low estimate is $412M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.