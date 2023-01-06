Is JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) closed at $65.90 in the last session, down -0.30% from day before closing price of $66.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10822910 shares were traded. JD stock price reached its highest trading level at $66.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.47.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at JD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on May 16, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $58 from $40 previously.

On March 14, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $100 to $35.

On January 11, 2022, Atlantic Equities started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $100.Atlantic Equities initiated its Overweight rating on January 11, 2022, with a $100 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, JD.com’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 362.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 11.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JD has reached a high of $79.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.08.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, JD traded on average about 10.11M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.42M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.56B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.30B. Insiders hold about 4.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.10% stake in the company. Shares short for JD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 18.53M with a Short Ratio of 17.58M, compared to 18.71M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 19 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.77 and a low estimate of $0.57, while EPS last year was $0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.52, with high estimates of $0.6 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.28 and $1.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.06. EPS for the following year is $2.75, with 33 analysts recommending between $3.43 and $2.24.

Revenue Estimates

According to 22 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $33.82B. It ranges from a high estimate of $34.25B to a low estimate of $32.91B. As of the current estimate, JD.com Inc.’s year-ago sales were $33.92B, an estimated decrease of -0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $43.09B, an increase of 4.10% over than the figure of -$0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $44.35B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $42.18B.

A total of 39 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $150.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $146.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $147.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $142.72B, up 3.50% from the average estimate. Based on 40 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $172.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $182.1B and the low estimate is $165.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.