Is Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $6.72 in the prior trading day, Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ: MTRX) closed at $7.56, up 12.50%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 560962 shares were traded. MTRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.55.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MTRX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 06, 2020, Sidoti Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $20.

DA Davidson Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on August 07, 2019, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 14 when DURKIN KEVIN A bought 7,800 shares for $6.36 per share. The transaction valued at 49,635 led to the insider holds 65,458 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTRX has reached a high of $9.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.66.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 121.36K shares per day over the past 3-months and 226.23k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 26.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.10M. Insiders hold about 5.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.50% stake in the company. Shares short for MTRX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 176.07k with a Short Ratio of 0.11M, compared to 181.59k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.65% and a Short% of Float of 0.68%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.32, while EPS last year was -$0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.03 and -$0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.1. EPS for the following year is $0.47, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.64 and $0.31.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $199.61M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $200M to a low estimate of $199.21M. As of the current estimate, Matrix Service Company’s year-ago sales were $172.23M, an estimated increase of 15.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $835M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $829.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $832.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $707.78M, up 17.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $896.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $897.3M and the low estimate is $895M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.