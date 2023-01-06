Is this a Prime Time To acquire DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) stock

After finishing at $11.71 in the prior trading day, DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) closed at $11.48, down -1.96%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6721028 shares were traded. DKNG stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.22.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DKNG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 28, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $12.

On November 18, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $21.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on November 18, 2022, with a $21 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Robins Jason sold 320,356 shares for $17.38 per share. The transaction valued at 5,567,490 led to the insider holds 4,253,837 shares of the business.

Robins Jason sold 338,027 shares of DKNG for $5,265,645 on Mar 15. The insider now owns 4,574,193 shares after completing the transaction at $15.58 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, SLOAN HARRY, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $15.39 each. As a result, the insider paid 769,500 and bolstered with 153,035 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DKNG has reached a high of $27.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.82.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 18.55M shares per day over the past 3-months and 10.3M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 448.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 433.36M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.20% stake in the company. Shares short for DKNG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 38.15M with a Short Ratio of 30.86M, compared to 42.29M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.50% and a Short% of Float of 9.08%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 22 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.76 and a low estimate of -$1.22, while EPS last year was -$1.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.5, with high estimates of -$0.22 and low estimates of -$0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.52 and -$4.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.21. EPS for the following year is -$2.23, with 26 analysts recommending between -$1.25 and -$3.11.

Revenue Estimates

24 analysts predict $433.2M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $464.9M to a low estimate of $398.68M. As of the current estimate, DraftKings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $219.83M, an estimated increase of 97.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $817.7M, an increase of 72.80% less than the figure of $97.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $859M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $775M.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DKNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.3B, up 64.70% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.12B and the low estimate is $2.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.