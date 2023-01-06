Is this a Prime Time To acquire Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPA) stock

After finishing at $0.70 in the prior trading day, Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRPA) closed at $0.81, up 16.16%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1127 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1898971 shares were traded. LTRPA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8269 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6738.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LTRPA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 16, 2018, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a In-line rating and target price of $12.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Henderson Dustin bought 1,000 shares for $0.69 per share. The transaction valued at 690 led to the insider holds 197,569 shares of the business.

Henderson Dustin bought 15,000 shares of LTRPA for $12,750 on Nov 28. The Shareholder now owns 196,569 shares after completing the transaction at $0.85 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, Henderson Dustin, who serves as the Shareholder of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $0.90 each. As a result, the insider paid 22,500 and bolstered with 181,569 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Liberty’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LTRPA has reached a high of $2.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8683, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1291.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 440.84K shares per day over the past 3-months and 522.64k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 76.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.34M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.60% stake in the company. Shares short for LTRPA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 764.14k with a Short Ratio of 0.72M, compared to 892.87k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.01% and a Short% of Float of 1.06%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.