Is this a Prime Time To acquire Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) stock

After finishing at $2.34 in the prior trading day, Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) closed at $2.39, up 2.14%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1214035 shares were traded. NKTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2700.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NKTR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.90 and its Current Ratio is at 7.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Goldman Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on April 18, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $3.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Zalevsky Jonathan sold 13,460 shares for $3.57 per share. The transaction valued at 48,052 led to the insider holds 313,663 shares of the business.

Wilson Mark Andrew sold 8,690 shares of NKTR for $31,023 on Nov 16. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 272,498 shares after completing the transaction at $3.57 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, Thomsen Jillian B., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 11,095 shares for $3.57 each. As a result, the insider received 39,609 and left with 323,764 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NKTR has reached a high of $13.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0918, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8541.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.69M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.42M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 187.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 185.37M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NKTR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 17.39M with a Short Ratio of 9.15M, compared to 17.59M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.28% and a Short% of Float of 14.24%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.29 and a low estimate of -$0.66, while EPS last year was -$0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.36, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.92 and -$2.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.17. EPS for the following year is -$1.07, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.68 and -$1.52.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $22.61M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $25.87M to a low estimate of $20.9M. As of the current estimate, Nektar Therapeutics’s year-ago sales were $24.92M, an estimated decrease of -9.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $22.42M, a decrease of -10.40% less than the figure of -$9.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $25.87M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $21M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NKTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $98.15M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $88.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $90.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $101.91M, down -10.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $90.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $108M and the low estimate is $67.02M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.