Is this a Prime Time To acquire UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) stock

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 569192 shares were traded. UWMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.6000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5001.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of UWMC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 48.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 47.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 10, 2022, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $3.75 to $3.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Czubak Kelly bought 2,439 shares for $4.09 per share. The transaction valued at 9,988 led to the insider holds 5,316 shares of the business.

Elezaj Alex bought 277,778 shares of UWMC for $1,010,056 on May 12. The EVP, Chief Strategy Officer now owns 280,658 shares after completing the transaction at $3.64 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Hubacker Andrew, who serves as the SVP, CAO of the company, sold 355 shares for $4.81 each. As a result, the insider received 1,708 and left with 833 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, UWM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UWMC has reached a high of $6.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9120, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.7830.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.21M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.4M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.59B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.94M. Insiders hold about 4.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.50% stake in the company. Shares short for UWMC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 22.57M with a Short Ratio of 21.65M, compared to 20.22M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 24.38% and a Short% of Float of 24.39%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, UWMC’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.10, compared to 0.40 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.79%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 13.20%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.42 and $0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.34. EPS for the following year is $0.25, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.47 and $0.09.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $291.07M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $443.85M to a low estimate of $225.6M. As of the current estimate, UWM Holdings Corporation’s year-ago sales were $612.93M, an estimated decrease of -52.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $309.77M, a decrease of -48.80% over than the figure of -$52.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $369.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $271M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UWMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.97B, down -32.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.4B and the low estimate is $1.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.