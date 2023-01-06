It’s a good day to be an First American Financial Corporation (FAF) shareholder

As of close of business last night, First American Financial Corporation’s stock clocked out at $55.19, down -0.63% from its previous closing price of $55.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 753483 shares were traded. FAF stock price reached its highest trading level at $55.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.36.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FAF’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.79. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 01, 2022, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $97 to $74.

On February 02, 2022, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $93.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on February 02, 2022, with a $93 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when Leavell Christopher Michael sold 39,206 shares for $59.61 per share. The transaction valued at 2,336,913 led to the insider holds 166,465 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FAF has reached a high of $81.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.82.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FAF traded 613.68K shares on average per day over the past three months and 519.01k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 105.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.93M. Insiders hold about 3.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FAF as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.71M with a Short Ratio of 1.74M, compared to 2.53M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.56% and a Short% of Float of 4.18%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.80, FAF has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.08. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.47%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.07.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.44 and a low estimate of $1.23, while EPS last year was $2.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.95, with high estimates of $1.09 and low estimates of $0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.21 and $5.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.06. EPS for the following year is $5.62, with 6 analysts recommending between $5.9 and $5.32.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $1.87B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.99B to a low estimate of $1.77B. As of the current estimate, First American Financial Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.37B, an estimated decrease of -21.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.62B, a decrease of -20.20% over than the figure of -$21.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.78B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.43B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FAF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.22B, down -13.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.56B and the low estimate is $6.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -10.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.