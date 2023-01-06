It’s an appealing income play to consider Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN)

After finishing at $20.96 in the prior trading day, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN) closed at $21.14, up 0.86%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 539556 shares were traded. DAWN stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.78.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DAWN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 20.80 and its Current Ratio is at 20.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on December 15, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

On December 14, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.

On December 05, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $45.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on December 05, 2022, with a $45 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when Grant Julie Papanek sold 25,000 shares for $20.65 per share. The transaction valued at 516,147 led to the insider holds 380,000 shares of the business.

Bender Jeremy sold 12,500 shares of DAWN for $253,969 on Dec 21. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,192,424 shares after completing the transaction at $20.32 per share. On Dec 20, another insider, York Charles N II, who serves as the COO, CFO and Secretary of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $20.07 each. As a result, the insider received 200,650 and left with 276,497 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DAWN has reached a high of $28.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.11.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 472.17K shares per day over the past 3-months and 451.74k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 71.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.85M. Insiders hold about 14.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.90% stake in the company. Shares short for DAWN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.47M with a Short Ratio of 4.32M, compared to 6.17M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.45% and a Short% of Float of 13.37%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.45 and a low estimate of -$0.63, while EPS last year was -$0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.56, with high estimates of -$0.49 and low estimates of -$0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.01 and -$2.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.17. EPS for the following year is -$2.19, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.87 and -$2.53.