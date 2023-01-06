It’s an appealing income play to consider Lilium N.V. (LILM)

After finishing at $1.29 in the prior trading day, Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) closed at $1.21, down -6.20%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1017672 shares were traded. LILM stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1900.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LILM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on December 07, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $1 from $2 previously.

On April 28, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $5.JP Morgan initiated its Neutral rating on April 28, 2022, with a $5 target price.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LILM has reached a high of $7.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4880, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4569.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.25M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.51M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 285.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.29M. Insiders hold about 70.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LILM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.27M with a Short Ratio of 8.09M, compared to 6.03M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.42% and a Short% of Float of 5.51%.