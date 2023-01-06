It’s an appealing income play to consider Natera Inc. (NTRA)

After finishing at $39.88 in the prior trading day, Natera Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) closed at $38.76, down -2.81%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1522532 shares were traded. NTRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.01.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NTRA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on August 25, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $70.

On April 25, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $54.

On March 08, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $90.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on March 08, 2022, with a $90 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when Brophy Michael Burkes sold 3,644 shares for $39.55 per share. The transaction valued at 144,130 led to the insider holds 96,814 shares of the business.

Chapman Steven Leonard sold 8,212 shares of NTRA for $324,806 on Jan 03. The CEO AND PRESIDENT now owns 93,831 shares after completing the transaction at $39.55 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, Schueren Robert Alan, who serves as the CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of the company, sold 4,856 shares for $39.55 each. As a result, the insider received 192,068 and left with 6,145 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTRA has reached a high of $89.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.90.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.53M shares per day over the past 3-months and 954.79k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 108.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.74M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NTRA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.86M with a Short Ratio of 5.39M, compared to 5.4M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.04% and a Short% of Float of 6.49%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.33 and a low estimate of -$1.52, while EPS last year was -$1.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.4, with high estimates of -$1.23 and low estimates of -$1.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.5 and -$6.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.8. EPS for the following year is -$4.71, with 13 analysts recommending between -$3.88 and -$5.38.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $206.65M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $212.68M to a low estimate of $199.47M. As of the current estimate, Natera Inc.’s year-ago sales were $151.36M, an estimated increase of 36.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $220.48M, an increase of 27.40% less than the figure of $36.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $232.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $214.7M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTRA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $825.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $814.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $819.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $625.49M, up 30.90% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.07B and the low estimate is $980M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.