It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) stock

The closing price of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) was $37.07 for the day, down -4.16% from the previous closing price of $38.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3122607 shares were traded. JEF stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.93.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of JEF’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on December 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform and sets its target price to $37 from $38 previously.

On September 06, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $30 to $38.

On December 16, 2021, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $40.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on December 16, 2021, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 24 when FRIEDMAN BRIAN P sold 140,000 shares for $32.85 per share. The transaction valued at 4,599,000 led to the insider holds 556,779 shares of the business.

FRIEDMAN BRIAN P sold 500,000 shares of JEF for $16,425,000 on Oct 24. The President now owns 6,722,213 shares after completing the transaction at $32.85 per share. On Jul 28, another insider, Nittoli Rocco J, who serves as the VP, Chief Compliance Officer of the company, sold 7,000 shares for $32.41 each. As a result, the insider received 226,861 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Jefferies’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JEF has reached a high of $41.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.51.

Shares Statistics:

JEF traded an average of 1.24M shares per day over the past three months and 2.11M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 243.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 167.42M. Insiders hold about 11.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.10% stake in the company. Shares short for JEF as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.49M with a Short Ratio of 3.72M, compared to 5.95M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.83% and a Short% of Float of 3.27%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.65, JEF has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.68%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.57%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.47. The current Payout Ratio is 28.40% for JEF, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 28, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 09, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 26, 2019 when the company split stock in a 1068:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.77 and a low estimate of $0.37, while EPS last year was $1.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.82, with high estimates of $0.93 and low estimates of $0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.26 and $2.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.17. EPS for the following year is $3.68, with 4 analysts recommending between $3.79 and $3.43.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.34B to a low estimate of $1.24B. As of the current estimate, Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.81B, an estimated decrease of -28.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JEF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.19B, down -28.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.79B and the low estimate is $5.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.