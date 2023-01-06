It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) stock

The closing price of PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) was $39.42 for the day, down -0.20% from the previous closing price of $39.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 537475 shares were traded. PTCT stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.74.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PTCT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on December 14, 2022, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

On September 12, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $62.

On September 09, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $54.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on September 09, 2022, with a $54 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 18 when Boulding Mark Elliott sold 299 shares for $55.06 per share. The transaction valued at 16,462 led to the insider holds 61,110 shares of the business.

Boulding Mark Elliott sold 6,602 shares of PTCT for $363,110 on Oct 17. The EXEC. VP AND CLO now owns 61,110 shares after completing the transaction at $55.00 per share. On Sep 20, another insider, Boulding Mark Elliott, who serves as the EXEC. VP AND CLO of the company, sold 1,176 shares for $55.00 each. As a result, the insider received 64,680 and left with 61,110 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTCT has reached a high of $55.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.71.

Shares Statistics:

PTCT traded an average of 629.59K shares per day over the past three months and 569.06k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 71.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.11M. Shares short for PTCT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.72M with a Short Ratio of 4.65M, compared to 5.45M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.60% and a Short% of Float of 9.21%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of -$1.88, while EPS last year was -$2.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.31, with high estimates of -$0.82 and low estimates of -$1.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.84 and -$7.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.01. EPS for the following year is -$3.7, with 14 analysts recommending between -$1.04 and -$6.66.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $236.14M to a low estimate of $181.67M. As of the current estimate, PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $165.23M, an estimated increase of 29.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $202.61M, an increase of 36.20% over than the figure of $29.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $285.75M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $169.5M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTCT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $813.35M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $690M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $723.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $538.59M, up 34.40% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $878.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.12B and the low estimate is $725.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.