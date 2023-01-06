It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Richardson Electronics Ltd. (RELL) stock

Richardson Electronics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) closed the day trading at $17.91 down -13.18% from the previous closing price of $20.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 756660 shares were traded. RELL stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.90.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RELL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Feltl & Co. on September 06, 2007, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 09 when PLANTE PAUL J sold 15,000 shares for $22.62 per share. The transaction valued at 339,300 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Benham James sold 5,000 shares of RELL for $120,450 on Nov 01. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $24.09 per share. On Oct 21, another insider, Benham James, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $22.12 each. As a result, the insider received 442,372 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Richardson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RELL has reached a high of $27.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.08.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RELL traded about 239.71K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RELL traded about 236.16k shares per day. A total of 13.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.76M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RELL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 376.16k with a Short Ratio of 0.52M, compared to 251.34k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.71% and a Short% of Float of 3.28%.

Dividends & Splits

RELL’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.24, up from 0.24 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.16%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.01%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.50. The current Payout Ratio is 15.10% for RELL, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 22, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 02, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 25, 1987 when the company split stock in a 110:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.29 and $1.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.29. EPS for the following year is $1.71, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.71 and $1.71.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $64.5M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $64.5M to a low estimate of $64.5M. As of the current estimate, Richardson Electronics Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $53.98M, an estimated increase of 19.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $63.8M, an increase of 15.40% less than the figure of $19.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $63.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $63.8M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RELL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $260M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $260M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $260M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $224.62M, up 15.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $289.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $289.5M and the low estimate is $289.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.