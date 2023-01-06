Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYA) closed at $20.47 in the last session, up 1.04% from day before closing price of $20.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1648201 shares were traded. LBTYA stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.20.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LBTYA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on December 01, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $23.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 23 when Waldron Jason sold 7,193 shares for $20.40 per share. The transaction valued at 146,763 led to the insider holds 35,683 shares of the business.

Waldron Jason sold 10,803 shares of LBTYA for $218,732 on Nov 22. The SVP & CAO now owns 92,419 shares after completing the transaction at $20.25 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, HALL BRYAN H, who serves as the EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary of the company, sold 7,000 shares for $20.10 each. As a result, the insider received 140,667 and left with 136,984 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Liberty’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LBTYA has reached a high of $29.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.77.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LBTYA traded on average about 1.75M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.27M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 477.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 419.33M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.40% stake in the company. Shares short for LBTYA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.2M with a Short Ratio of 5.66M, compared to 2.9M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.07% and a Short% of Float of 4.52%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was $1.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.25 and -$1.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.37. EPS for the following year is -$0.45, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.5 and -$1.81.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.72B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.74B to a low estimate of $1.69B. As of the current estimate, Liberty Global plc’s year-ago sales were $1.9B, an estimated decrease of -9.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.72B, a decrease of -10.60% less than the figure of -$9.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.74B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.71B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LBTYA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.31B, down -31.30% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.69B and the low estimate is $6.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.