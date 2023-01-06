Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) closed the day trading at $0.23 up 3.01% from the previous closing price of $0.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0068 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1035145 shares were traded. NAK stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2347 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2221.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NAK, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on October 19, 2017, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.50.

On December 21, 2016, Gabelli & Co started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $3.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NAK has reached a high of $0.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2418, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2887.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NAK traded about 1.20M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NAK traded about 1.41M shares per day. A total of 529.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 518.51M. Insiders hold about 37.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.90% stake in the company. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.42% and a Short% of Float of 2.77%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.