SNAP (Snap Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) closed at $9.14 down -1.72% from its previous closing price of $9.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 21008017 shares were traded. SNAP stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.92.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Snap Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 105.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, New Street on January 04, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On December 15, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12 to $10.

Truist reiterated its Hold rating for the stock on October 21, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Morrow Rebecca sold 1,901 shares for $8.47 per share. The transaction valued at 16,096 led to the insider holds 265,962 shares of the business.

Hunter Jerry James sold 72,234 shares of SNAP for $611,547 on Dec 16. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 2,885,556 shares after completing the transaction at $8.47 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, O’Sullivan Michael J., who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 5,155 shares for $8.47 each. As a result, the insider received 43,676 and left with 582,564 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNAP has reached a high of $44.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.62.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SNAP has traded an average of 42.53M shares per day and 22.36M over the past ten days. A total of 1.61B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.23B. Insiders hold about 8.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SNAP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 56.3M with a Short Ratio of 68.31M, compared to 58.09M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.51% and a Short% of Float of 5.69%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 21 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.23 and $0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.36, with 23 analysts recommending between $0.65 and $0.07.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 31 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.31B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.37B to a low estimate of $1.27B. As of the current estimate, Snap Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.3B, an estimated increase of 0.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 23 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.1B, an increase of 7.90% over than the figure of $0.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.17B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.04B.

A total of 34 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNAP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.12B, up 12.00% from the average estimate. Based on 34 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.93B and the low estimate is $4.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.