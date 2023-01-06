The name Embecta Corp. (EMBC) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ: EMBC) closed at $25.14 down -5.56% from its previous closing price of $26.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 850394 shares were traded. EMBC stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.98.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Embecta Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 01, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $33.

On June 21, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $25.BofA Securities initiated its Underperform rating on June 21, 2022, with a $25 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Embecta’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EMBC has reached a high of $49.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.09.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EMBC has traded an average of 634.36K shares per day and 1.05M over the past ten days. A total of 57.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.93M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.60% stake in the company. Shares short for EMBC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3M with a Short Ratio of 4.14M, compared to 2.96M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.81, with high estimates of $0.83 and low estimates of $0.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.89 and $4.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.83. EPS for the following year is $3.11, with 2 analysts recommending between $3.15 and $3.08.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.13B and the low estimate is $1.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.