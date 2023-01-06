The name Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $96.03, up 9.77% from its previous closing price of $87.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+8.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5674575 shares were traded. LW stock price reached its highest trading level at $96.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $93.52.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LW’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on June 08, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $100 from $84 previously.

On May 21, 2021, Stifel Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $80 to $89.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 08, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $84 to $81.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when Spytek Eryk J sold 19,080 shares for $88.22 per share. The transaction valued at 1,683,299 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Miller Sharon L. sold 4,678 shares of LW for $397,630 on Oct 13. The SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT now owns 59,678 shares after completing the transaction at $85.00 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, Scheufler Gerardo, who serves as the SVP, CHIEF SUPPLY CHAIN OFF of the company, sold 2,786 shares for $81.01 each. As a result, the insider received 225,701 and left with 29,685 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lamb’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 27.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LW has reached a high of $90.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $49.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 85.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 75.75.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LW traded 1.64M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.25M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 144.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 139.58M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.54M with a Short Ratio of 3.02M, compared to 2.68M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.46% and a Short% of Float of 2.78%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.93, LW has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.12. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.15%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.25.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.79 and a low estimate of $0.62, while EPS last year was $0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.75, with high estimates of $0.79 and low estimates of $0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.05 and $2.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.98. EPS for the following year is $3.95, with 7 analysts recommending between $4.37 and $3.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.1B, up 15.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.06B and the low estimate is $5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.