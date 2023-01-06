The name Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Tri Pointe Homes Inc.’s stock clocked out at $19.79, up 0.82% from its previous closing price of $19.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 882156 shares were traded. TPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.33.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TPH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley Securities on June 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $20 from $26 previously.

On October 22, 2021, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $22 to $25.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Sector Perform to Underperform on July 08, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $22.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when MITCHELL THOMAS J. sold 94,067 shares for $18.93 per share. The transaction valued at 1,780,688 led to the insider holds 371,341 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Tri’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TPH has reached a high of $27.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.35.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TPH traded 776.24K shares on average per day over the past three months and 452.58k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 101.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.08M. Shares short for TPH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.75M with a Short Ratio of 3.66M, compared to 5.13M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.67% and a Short% of Float of 6.45%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.9 and a low estimate of $1.31, while EPS last year was $1.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.68, with high estimates of $0.72 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.34 and $4.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.9. EPS for the following year is $3.79, with 6 analysts recommending between $5.09 and $2.3.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $1.18B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.25B to a low estimate of $1.11B. As of the current estimate, Tri Pointe Homes Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.21B, an estimated decrease of -2.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $706.75M, an increase of 6.50% over than the figure of -$2.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $765.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $648.3M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TPH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.97B, down -1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.88B and the low estimate is $3.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.