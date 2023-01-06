There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Corning Incorporated (GLW) can be one of them

The closing price of Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) was $34.39 for the day, up 0.82% from the previous closing price of $34.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5256741 shares were traded. GLW stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.65.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GLW’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 100.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 17, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $36.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on August 17, 2022, with a $36 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when STEVERSON LEWIS A sold 41,066 shares for $37.29 per share. The transaction valued at 1,531,437 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Bayne John P JR sold 5,575 shares of GLW for $204,630 on Aug 01. The SVP &GM, Mobile Consumer Elec. now owns 7,345 shares after completing the transaction at $36.70 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, Capps Cheryl C, who serves as the SVP & Chief Supply Chain Off. of the company, sold 8,723 shares for $35.67 each. As a result, the insider received 311,176 and left with 98,497 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Corning’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GLW has reached a high of $43.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.76.

Shares Statistics:

GLW traded an average of 4.44M shares per day over the past three months and 3.14M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 843.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 763.28M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GLW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.76M with a Short Ratio of 9.56M, compared to 10.75M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.55% and a Short% of Float of 1.75%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.90, GLW has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.08. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.64%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.33%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.55. The current Payout Ratio is 48.20% for GLW, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 15, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 16, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 03, 2000 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.55 and a low estimate of $0.43, while EPS last year was $0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.47, with high estimates of $0.57 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.17 and $2.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.08. EPS for the following year is $2.27, with 14 analysts recommending between $2.59 and $1.96.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.79B to a low estimate of $3.53B. As of the current estimate, Corning Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $3.71B, an estimated decrease of -3.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.59B, a decrease of -4.00% less than the figure of -$3.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.75B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.4B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GLW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.12B, up 4.00% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.8B and the low estimate is $14.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.