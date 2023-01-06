There are many powerful catalysts in the market: FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) can be one of them

The closing price of FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) was $18.00 for the day, up 11.80% from the previous closing price of $16.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2287381 shares were traded. FGEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.63.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FGEN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on January 05, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $27 from $18 previously.

On September 22, 2021, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $16 to $11.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 23 when Wettig Thane sold 734 shares for $15.80 per share. The transaction valued at 11,597 led to the insider holds 89,163 shares of the business.

Graham Juan sold 1,407 shares of FGEN for $20,402 on Dec 12. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 53,703 shares after completing the transaction at $14.50 per share. On Dec 09, another insider, Graham Juan, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 781 shares for $14.90 each. As a result, the insider received 11,637 and left with 55,110 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 64.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FGEN has reached a high of $18.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.85.

Shares Statistics:

FGEN traded an average of 813.45K shares per day over the past three months and 589.83k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 93.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.50M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.70% stake in the company. Shares short for FGEN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.8M with a Short Ratio of 6.86M, compared to 5.93M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.25% and a Short% of Float of 9.71%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.72 and a low estimate of -$1.01, while EPS last year was $0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.84, with high estimates of -$0.66 and low estimates of -$1.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.84 and -$3.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.09. EPS for the following year is -$2.05, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.66 and -$3.36.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $43.33M to a low estimate of $20.76M. As of the current estimate, FibroGen Inc.’s year-ago sales were $155.97M, an estimated decrease of -79.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $36.24M, an increase of 119.10% over than the figure of -$79.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $51.39M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $25.28M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FGEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $185.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $136.67M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $158.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $235.31M, down -32.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $216.62M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $302.94M and the low estimate is $154.34M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.