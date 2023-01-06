There is a good chance Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE: BURL) closed at $220.74 in the last session, up 2.07% from day before closing price of $216.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1435259 shares were traded. BURL stock price reached its highest trading level at $222.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $214.19.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BURL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 02, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $183.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on August 02, 2022, with a $183 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 when LAUB JEFFREY sold 2,917 shares for $195.63 per share. The transaction valued at 570,648 led to the insider holds 3,165 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Burlington’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 89.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 34.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 178.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 22.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BURL has reached a high of $286.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $106.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 174.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 163.55.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BURL traded on average about 1.37M shares per day over the past 3-months and 844.54k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 65.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.96M. Shares short for BURL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.26M with a Short Ratio of 4.63M, compared to 3.61M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.51% and a Short% of Float of 7.48%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 16 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.65 and a low estimate of $0.37, while EPS last year was $1.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.64, with high estimates of $2.79 and low estimates of $2.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.23 and $3.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.02. EPS for the following year is $6.13, with 21 analysts recommending between $7.03 and $4.54.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BURL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.31B, down -8.10% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.94B and the low estimate is $9.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.