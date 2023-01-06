There Is Still Room For Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMX) closed the day trading at $2.55 up 8.51% from the previous closing price of $2.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 605184 shares were traded. IMMX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2501.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IMMX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 26.90 and its Current Ratio is at 26.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 when Rachman Ilya M bought 5,200 shares for $1.00 per share. The transaction valued at 5,225 led to the insider holds 907,700 shares of the business.

Morris Gabriel S bought 5,200 shares of IMMX for $4,888 on Nov 14. The CFO now owns 81,316 shares after completing the transaction at $0.94 per share. On Jul 14, another insider, Senn Sean, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 200 shares for $2.75 each. As a result, the insider received 550 and left with 899,800 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IMMX has reached a high of $7.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3981, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8473.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IMMX traded about 1.12M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IMMX traded about 241.12k shares per day. A total of 13.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.23M. Insiders hold about 13.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.20% stake in the company. Shares short for IMMX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 27.11k with a Short Ratio of 0.09M, compared to 61.68k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.19% and a Short% of Float of 0.39%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.