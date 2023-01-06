There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN).

In the latest session, Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) closed at $2.18 down -6.44% from its previous closing price of $2.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1144959 shares were traded. HYLN stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1600.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 23.50 and its Current Ratio is at 23.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on November 22, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

On August 11, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $5.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when Card Andrew H JR bought 10,000 shares for $3.18 per share. The transaction valued at 31,800 led to the insider holds 56,435 shares of the business.

Oxholm Jose Miguel bought 1,000 shares of HYLN for $2,990 on Nov 17. The VP, General Counsel & CCO now owns 213,104 shares after completing the transaction at $2.99 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, GALLAGHER DENNIS M., who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $3.10 each. As a result, the insider paid 62,000 and bolstered with 281,119 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 325.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HYLN has reached a high of $6.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7294, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3324.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HYLN has traded an average of 1.00M shares per day and 1.07M over the past ten days. A total of 174.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 121.97M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.90% stake in the company. Shares short for HYLN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.89M with a Short Ratio of 13.14M, compared to 15.19M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.98% and a Short% of Float of 10.41%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.24 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.8 and -$0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.82. EPS for the following year is -$0.97, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.81 and -$1.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HYLN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.14M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.94M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $200k, up 870.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.6M and the low estimate is $4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 309.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.