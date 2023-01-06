There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM)

The closing price of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BFAM) was $68.09 for the day, up 1.72% from the previous closing price of $66.94. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 678341 shares were traded. BFAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $68.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.14.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of BFAM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 123.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 29, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $114.

BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on July 06, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $158 to $173.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Burke Mary Lou sold 3,500 shares for $75.00 per share. The transaction valued at 262,500 led to the insider holds 35,674 shares of the business.

BOLAND ELIZABETH J sold 2,000 shares of BFAM for $270,000 on Mar 16. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 98,571 shares after completing the transaction at $135.00 per share. On Feb 04, another insider, BOLAND ELIZABETH J, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 2,846 shares for $130.00 each. As a result, the insider received 369,980 and left with 90,451 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Bright’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 50.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BFAM has reached a high of $140.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 82.53.

Shares Statistics:

BFAM traded an average of 490.46K shares per day over the past three months and 418.2k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 57.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.07M. Shares short for BFAM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 657.24k with a Short Ratio of 0.78M, compared to 864.27k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.14% and a Short% of Float of 1.35%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.66 and a low estimate of $0.62, while EPS last year was $0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.79, with high estimates of $0.83 and low estimates of $0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.66 and $2.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.62. EPS for the following year is $3.28, with 9 analysts recommending between $3.65 and $3.02.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $527.1M to a low estimate of $522.6M. As of the current estimate, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $460.33M, an estimated increase of 13.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $537.2M, an increase of 16.10% over than the figure of $13.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $542M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $534.1M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BFAM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.76B, up 14.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.25B and the low estimate is $2.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.