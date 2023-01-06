There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding PFSweb Inc. (PFSW)

The closing price of PFSweb Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW) was $6.76 for the day, down -0.15% from the previous closing price of $6.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 514805 shares were traded. PFSW stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.54.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PFSW’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on March 19, 2019, while the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 29 when Samaha Eli bought 883,000 shares for $6.00 per share. The transaction valued at 5,298,000 led to the insider holds 2,633,189 shares of the business.

Samaha Eli sold 883,000 shares of PFSW for $5,298,000 on Dec 29. The 10% Owner now owns 1,750,189 shares after completing the transaction at $6.00 per share. On Dec 28, another insider, Samaha Eli, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 1,750,000 shares for $5.92 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,360,000 and bolstered with 2,633,189 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PFSW has reached a high of $7.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.52.

Shares Statistics:

PFSW traded an average of 206.66K shares per day over the past three months and 504.19k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 22.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.38M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PFSW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 419.76k with a Short Ratio of 0.37M, compared to 516.13k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.85% and a Short% of Float of 2.89%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $88.45M to a low estimate of $88.45M. As of the current estimate, PFSweb Inc.’s year-ago sales were $106.29M, an estimated decrease of -11.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $66.49M, a decrease of -14.70% less than the figure of -$11.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $45.78M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $45.78M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PFSW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $267.68M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $267.68M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $277.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $342.5M, down -19.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $203.92M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $203.92M and the low estimate is $203.92M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -26.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.